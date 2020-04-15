DeSoto State Park and the Little River Canyon National Preserve remain open despite Alabama’s public health order of April 3 to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Under the order, outdoor recreation is considered an essential activity, so hunting, fishing, trail use, boating, and paddling can still be enjoyed by all Alabamians as long as groups are kept to 10 people or less and a consistent six-foot distance between persons can be maintained.
Between them, the two parks offer 18,790 acres of forests, rivers, waterfalls and mountain terrain, including the state’s highest waterfall, DeSoto Falls. Based on the system used to count in the past, they attract about 450,000 visitors per year and generate about $90 million for the local economy, according to John Dersham, Executive Director of Visit Lookout Mountain Alabama.
That figure includes all visitors spending money in DeKalb as long as they paid lodging somewhere – not just income generated from the two parks, which are widely visited on day-trips. He said that based on the figures shared by various hotel owners over a recent state conference call, occupancy rates are about 15 percent right now, which is unsustainable in terms of the revenue generated to fund many tourism initiatives in the state.
The National Park Service is modifying its operations on a park-by-park basis in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities. While most facilities and events are closed or canceled, outdoor spaces in some parks remain accessible to the public.
The Little River Canyon Center, Canyon Mouth Park, and all park restrooms are closed until further notice as a safety precautionary measure to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, according to Superintendent Steve Black. The Preserve lands, roads, and trails remain open at this time. The gravel parking lot for Little Falls is now closed - parking is not permitted outside the closed gate and violators will be towed. Access to Little Falls can be had from the paved Little River Falls parking lot on Highway 35.
“We ask the public to please recreate safely and responsibly,” Black said. “Avoid high-risk outdoor activities, stay in your local area and follow Leave No Trace principles.
“As national parks continue to see congestion and overcrowding, it becomes increasingly difficult to adhere to CDC and local public health guidelines regarding social distancing. We have had to make difficult decisions to place restrictions over more park grounds, such as trails and overlooks. We urge visitors to park only in designated areas, pack out everything you bring into a park, plan a visit at times other than busiest of the day, maintain social distance from other visitors, and if you encounter a crowded trail-head or overlook, seek another location to recreate,” Black said.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) strongly encourages everyone to also practice CDC recommendations regarding hand washing and reminds the public that violating the State Health Order can result in criminal charges and fines.
“Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, ADCNR recommends calling individual state parks and other facilities if you have questions about reservations or operational hours,” the organization states on its website.
While most Alabama State Parks, including campgrounds and associated facilities, remain open, there are some exceptions:
• All swimming pools and designated swimming areas, museums, arcade areas, fitness centers, nature centers, planetarium, and bike-share programs are closed or suspended.
• Playgrounds and playground equipment are closed or suspended.
• No onsite consumption of beverages is allowed where dining and lounge operations exist.
The Lodge at DeSoto State Park remains open to rent rooms, but guests cannot come into the lobby or partake of the buffet at the onsite restaurant. The same rules for DeSoto apply at Buck’s Pocket State Park, located two miles north of Grove Oak.
DeKalb County’s 120-acre public fishing lake in Sylvania remains open for those wanting to catch some largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish and crappie, operating from sunrise to sunset, daily except for Wednesdays. Fishing licenses and permits are required and can be purchased at the lake, where the facilities for purchasing bait, tackle and snacks remain open.
For the most up-to-date information about ADCNR operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.outdooralabama.com/COVID-19. The DeSoto State Park’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/DeSotoSP. The Buck’s Pocket Facebook Page is https://www.facebook.com/BucksPocketStatePark.
For updates and alerts from the National Park Service regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.nps.gov/liri/index.htm. The Little River Canyon National Preserve’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/lirinps/.
For information about the DeKalb County Public Fishing Lake, visit https://www.outdooralabama.com/alabama-public-fishing-lakes-pfls/dekalb-county-pfl.
