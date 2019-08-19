FBI agent, intelligence expert promotes cyber security

First State Bank is sponsoring a free Identity Theft and Cyber Security event on Sept. 9 at the DeKalb Theatre in downtown Fort Payne.
The event is set to take place at two different times, the first session is at 2 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m. on the same day.
Vice president at First State Bank of DeKalb Nanett McWilliams said Cyber Security is a “hot topic” and will be for a long time.
“Everyone needs to make a plan to protect yourself and your private information,” McWilliams said.
FBI Special Agent and Senior Cyber Counter Intelligence expert Darren J. Mott will be the guest speaker for the day.
Mott is the Office of Private Sector Coordinator of the Birmingham Division of the FBI. He is the senior subject matter expert for both cyber and counterintelligence.
He provides threat intelligence to public and private sector partners in Northern Alabama, raising awareness on a variety of criminal, cyber and national security threats present in Alabama.
Mott has two master’s degrees.
His most recent, obtained in 2018, is in Cybersecurity Policy and Risk Analysis.
According to McWilliams, FSB President and CEO David Henderson attended an event at Farmers Telecommunications were Mott spoke.
McWilliams said Henderson was “really impressed” with Mott's knowledge and all the topics he discussed.
“David [Henderson] felt like it would be a good community service for us to have him come and speak,” she said.
First State Bank Public Relations Specialist Mandi Copper said the event is open to individuals and businesses who are customers and also to non-customers.
According to event organizers, the training would include information on identity theft, phishing, and denial of service, among other topics.
First State Bank of DeKalb has branches in Fort Payne, Rainsville, Henagar and Grant.
For information on future events brought to you by First State Bank, follow them on Facebook @fsbal6101.
