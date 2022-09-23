The DeKalb County VFW Fair returning for the 67th-annual event

The DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair returns this week. 

A special attraction added this year is “Circus Incredible” performing two shows nightly by the “World Famous Wallena” family performing aerial artistry. Fair Coordinator Charles Stephens said they are a different group from the acrobatic group that did shows last year, which crowds really enjoyed. He said the Wallenas will match that level of performance. They will also perform a show for children and teachers at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

