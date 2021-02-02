Rainsville holds amnesty month

The Rainsville Police Department and Municipal Court last week announced the hosting of amnesty month beginning Feb. 1, 2021.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said amnesty month kicks off their effort to clean up existing warrants.
“If you have any outstanding warrants or owe any outstanding fines or costs that you are behind on, please contact the Court Clerk 256-638-6334 or the Police Dept. 256-638-2157 in order to find out what needs to be done to take care of this,” Edmondson said. “Warrants have already been issued. We are allowing you to come to us instead of us having to come [to] arrest you.”
Payment review takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 4:00 p.m.
Edmondson said individuals who cannot pay fines in full would be placed on payments to settle their fines.
All active warrants will be published this week.
For individuals who did not attend court and have a Failure to Appear warrant, Edmondson said another court date would be scheduled if they turn themselves in.
Due to COVID-19, efforts to maintain public safety have been set in place to reduce personal contact. However, individuals have the following payment options:
• payment by phone using a valid Debit or Credit Card
• via the Rainsville City Hall drive-thru window, card, cash or money orders are accepted. No checks.
Edmondson said right now, they have about 1,600 warrants. Since the start of their initiative and announcement on the Rainsville Police Department's Facebook page, he said individuals have come forward to handle their fines.
“Thank you for your cooperation in this matter and we look forward to working with you,” he said. “We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity.”
For more information contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157 and for regular updates follow them on Facebook @rainsvillepd.
