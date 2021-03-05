March is here! Everyone has been looking forward to “Springtime.” It’s time to do spring cleaning and start planting gardens. If you are looking for good sales on winter clothes, March is great month to catch end-of-season sales.
It is notable to mention that March is, National Nutrition Month. This is a nutrition education and information campaign sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. If you are interested in learning more information about diet, nutrition, and health, please visit our ACES webpage at www.aces.edu. You can also participate on the Alabama Human Sciences Facebook page, “What’s on Your Plate Wednesdays,” presented by Human Sciences Diet, Nutrition, and Health Team.
The month of March is a food holiday month all by itself. There are over 59 foods celebrations such as National Celery Month, National Flour Month, National Frozen Food Month, National Noodle Month, National Peanut Month, National Sauce Month, National Caffeine Awareness Month and St. Patrick’s Day to name a few. Keep a look out for these celebrations this month and many more. You may be able to find some great buys.
Everyone wants to get good buys to save money no matter what month it is. Sometimes finding those deals can be a bit time consuming. Below are a few tips to help you find the best buys in March to save extra dollars.
Valentine’s Day Chocolate – It is a good time to visit the big-box grocery or drug stores to find deals on chocolate. This is a great time to buy chocolate for next year because it is discounted 50% or more off the regular price. You can also freeze the chocolate candy up to 18 months.
Cleaning Supplies – Believe it or not, March 20 is the first day of spring. Spring normally means it’s time for a deep clean. Some cleaning products are on sale all month long. Look for deals on cleaning supplies such as Dawn Dish Liquid, Pledge Furniture Cleaner, Lysol and Bathroom Cleaner to name a few. Don’t forget to look for coupons in your local paper, online, and coupon apps. Do some comparison shopping to land the best deal.
Seasonal Fruits and Veggies – Finding in-season fruits and vegetables just might save you a few dollars. Buy artichokes, avocados, bananas, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots, celery, chives, collard greens, garlic, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, parsnips, rutabagas, turnip, pineapple, grapefruit, grapes, guavas, lemons, limes to name a few that are in season in March.
Snacks - March 14 is National Potato Chip Day, and March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day. Most people like to eat chip. “You just can’t eat one,” is one old saying. You will find some good deals on these days in stores all over the world.
Frozen Food - March is Frozen Food Month as mention previously. Supermarkets and manufacturers normally increase promotions on frozen items. Look for coupons when shopping supermarket sales if you need to stock up on frozen foods. Frozen foods can last a long time while retaining its original nutritional value.
St. Patrick’s Day Food and Goodies – Some retailers will take advantage of this festive holiday and give discounts. These discounts may be on food, theme clothes, drinks, and supplies. Restaurants may offer patrons celebratory meals and drinks deals for a limited.
Deals on Summer Durables – This is the best time to purchase Central AC systems from local home-improvement stores who will probably be discounting window air conditioners to make room for new models. This may also apply to purchasing BBQ grills.
Deals on Winter Sporting Goods and Apparel – Is Skiing or snowboarding a sports you enjoy. March is the best time to purchase winter sporting goods and apparel because the winter season is coming to an end. You many find the best deals of 50% - 60% off now and not wait until the winter season returns to miss current discounts.
Luggage – Winter is almost over, and Spring is around the corner. If you have traveled last year or over the past few years, your luggage may need a makeover. Be on the lookout for luggage deals throughout the month.
Vacation Cruise (Maybe) – The pandemic made it more difficult for people to travel. The vaccines are slowly rolling out while the travel industry is still in distress due to the economy. Good deals are offered by the travel industry from time to time. This maybe a good time to purchase a cruise although you may have to take it much later in the year.
Avoid buying electronics (smart home gadgets, TV’s, computers, and other devices), vacuums, lingerie, and gym memberships in the month of March. There is not much savings. Also, search online for the 2021 student discounts and freebies; birthday freebies for the month of March; 164 Best Military Discounts; 58 Best Senior Discounts; and the 45 Best Customer Rewards Programs. Don’t forget to take advantage of the March Savings, if you can.
– Dr. Theresa Jones, Human Sci Regional Extension Agent III.
