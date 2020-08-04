In an effort to see that all 1,980 polling places in the State of Alabama are equipped with the adequate staff and supplies to see that the November 3 General Election runs safely and efficiently, Secretary of State John H. Merrill has launched a webpage to assist counties in their poll worker recruitment.
“As we prepare for the General Election amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative to the elections process that Alabamians step up to become poll workers. Poll workers are paid election officials who work to protect the rights of each and every eligible voter in our state!” stated Secretary Merrill.
Requirements to become a poll worker:
• Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.
• Must be registered to vote at the precinct in which they desire to act as a poll worker.
• Must attend a mandatory poll worker training. There are no exceptions to this requirement.
• Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.
• The application to become a poll worker can be found here and should be returned to your local county Probate Office upon completion.
Alabamians 16 years of age or older who are enrolled in high school or college are able to apply to become a student poll worker intern through contacting their local Probate Judge.
The application to become a student poll worker intern can be found at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/student-poll-worker-internship.
