Mentone camp to offer retreat for foster children

Ponderosa Bible Camp and Retreat Center is hosting a free “Foster Kids Weekend” Retreat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 for kids ages seven through twelve currently in foster care.
“We began hosting a Foster Kids Camp in 2016,” said Caroline Nelson of Ponderosa. “Although we have had a week-long camp for foster kids since 2016, excluding 2020 due to COVID-19, this is our first foster kid retreat.”
Nelson said their ministry event was influenced by scripture, James 1:27 that states, “Religion that is pure and undefiled is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”
“We recognized that not only in our county and state but in our country, we have a lot of kids in our foster system,” she said. “This verse convinced us to reach foster kids and led us to host a free week of camp for foster kids in the state of Alabama.”
Nelson said the event is limited to 30 campers. Visit www.ultracamp.com/info/sessiondetail.aspx to register. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Interested parties need to go to the “cart” and checkout to complete and save your reservation.
“At our retreats, we like to make them as fun as possible,” she said. “We try to fit an entire week of fun summer camp activities into a weekend.”
Although their aspirations can prove difficult, Nelson said they manage to get a lot done while having a great time.
Campers can look forward to kayaking, canoeing, a hayride, s’mores, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and so much more.
“Most of the campers for our retreats and summer camps are from DeKalb or Etowah County. However, any child in foster care is welcomed,” said Nelson. “We hope that they will be able to leave Ponderosa Bible Camp not only knowing that we, here at camp, love them, but that God does.”
She said their aspiration is that campers leave Ponderosa with a better understanding of who Jesus is and what he did for His children.
“We are thankful for the opportunity we have at Ponderosa and we do not take it for granted,” said Nelson. “We are excitedly looking forward to our Foster Camp Retreat. It’s one of our favorite things we have the honor of doing each year.”
Ponderosa is a non-profit Christian camp in Mentone, Alabama, for boys and girls, offering a variety of overnight summer camp sessions for ages 7 to 17 to help the youth grow and experience Christ through an unforgettable camp adventure.
For more information, contact Ponderosa Bible Camp at 256-634-4397 or visit www.ponderosabiblecamp.com.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook @ponderosastudentministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.