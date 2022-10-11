The National Weather Service in Huntsville is warning of potentially strong to severe storms today into tomorrow morning across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Thunderstorms are possible, along with strong to damaging wind gusts, followed by much colder weather.
A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms on Wednesday evening/night. The chance of precipitation is 70%. This front will bring the first rain we’ve seen in over two weeks. Rainfall amounts could total up to one-inch.
The moisture is expected to help relieve dry weather conditions that have made even small fires more dangerous.
The weather is being affected by a surge of cold air from Canada with potential to contribute to thunderstorm development. That disturbance will spread southeastward across the region.
A cooler, drier air mass will filter into the area by Friday as high temperatures will only peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will dip into the lower 40s Thursday night.
Text DEKALBALERTS to 888777 and follow the link and instructions to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.