Livestock producers impacted by drought disaster offered assistance

Rainsville, Alabama — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in DeKalb County announced that ranchers and livestock producers can apply for assistance from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for grazing losses incurred in 2019.
“Drought conditions in DeKalb County have triggered availability of the Livestock Forage Disaster Program," said CED Beverly Noles, county executive director.
“LFP provides compensation to livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due to drought. We encourage producers to contact our office for an appointment and to learn what records they need to have on hand in order to apply for assistance.”
Noles said the program covers full season improved pasture. For losses due to drought, an eligible livestock producer must own or lease grazing land or pastureland physically located in a county meeting drought intensity criteria rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor. A map of eligible counties for LFP drought may be found on the FSA website.
Eligible livestock include alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the normal grazing period.
Producers must provide a completed application and supporting documents to their FSA office within 30 calendar days after the end of the calendar year in which the grazing loss occurred (January 30, 2020).
Applicants should collect records documenting their losses and evidence that the grazing land or pastureland is owned or leased.
Additional supporting documents include federal grazing permits and contract grower agreements.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County FSA office at 256-638-2181 Ext 2 or visit farmers.gov/recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.