Soaring temperatures and predictions of 100-degree-plus heat index days have led TVA to declare a Conservative Operations Alert – asking customers to reduce energy usage where possible to curtail the demand on the system.
Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey said TVA has detailed plans related to extreme weather conditions, and has now entered Step 10 of that plan.
That means asking customers to cut back on electrical consumption by increasing thermostat, and turning down lights.
Shirey said it is strictly a precaution during the time temperatures are supposed to be unusually high. He said it’s expected to continue through Saturday evening, when temperatures are expected to moderate.
People probably recall December’s extremely cold temperatures, which made rolling blackouts in TVA’s service area necessary.
He said curbing usage now is an effort to prevent the need for such blackouts.
“It’s good for (customers) and it’s good for us,” Shirey said, because it will lessen customer bills while curbing the power demand.
Also in response to the predicted extreme heat, cooling stations will be available.
DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency issued a heat advisory Wednesday.
“All public buildings are open as places to escape the heat on a temporary bases during the normal operating hours of those public places,” according to the post on the DCHSEMA Facebook page.
Outside of public places or should no public places be open or available the following locations are available upon request to DeKalb EMA by calling 256-845-8569.”
- Collinsville Rescue Squad
- Union Grove Church, Crossville
- Geraldine First Baptist Church
- Upper Sand Mountain Parrish
- Marked for Life, Grand Avenue, Fort Payne
- DeSoto Rescue Squad, Mentone
- Fuller Church, Ider
