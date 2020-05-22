Memorial weekend is here and if you’re planning on going outdoors, consider the following suggestions provided by DeSoto State Park.
DeSoto State Park’s Mountain Inn Restaurant will be opened this holiday weekend. As stated on the parks Facebook page, the staff will continue to adhere to recommended standards for cleaning and sanitizing their facilities and restaurants. They encourage their guests to continue frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The following is hours of operation for this weekend:
• Saturday May 23rd: Breakfast Buffet (Plated): 7-10 a.m
Lunch: 11:30-2 p.m.
Dinner: 5-8 p.m.
• Sunday May 24th:
Breakfast Buffet (Plated): 7-10 a.m.
Lunch Buffet (Plated): 11:30-2 p.m.
Dinner: 5-8 p.m.
• Monday May 25th: Breakfast Buffer (Plated): 7-10 a.m.
Staff members will plate buffet items.
Another activity available is the Miller’s Bend Paddle Shack at DeSoto State Park offering scenic Kayak trips up the West Fork of Little River.
Sit-on-top single tandem kayaks are available for rent to enjoy a flatwater paddle overlooking DeSoto Falls.
As stated on their Facebook post, staff will continue to adhere to recommended standards for cleaning and sanitizing public areas, all kayaks, life jackets and paddles to keep equipment disinfected. They encourage guests to continue frequent hand washing and social distancing.
Miller’s Bend Paddle Shack hours of operation are Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is a list of facilities that will be closed for Memorial weekend provided by the Alabama State Parks to help with your planning:
• all playgrounds - system-wide
• swimming pool - DeSoto State Park
• swimming pool - Lakepoint State Park
• pier - Gulf State Park
According to the Alabama State Parks website, DeSoto State Park swimming pool is currently not open due to ongoing structural repairs. The pool will be closed for May and June. However, it is expected to reopen by July 1. Guest safety is one of the highest priorities and the repairs were necessary to ensure the continued safety of guests using the facility.
Memorial Day holiday is observed on the last day of May and became an official federal holiday in 1971 per va.gov. The holiday honors the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.
For additional information regarding DeSoto State Park activities contact their lodge at 256-845-5380 and for updates follow them on Facebook @DeSotoSP.
For information on state parks visit www.alapark.com.
