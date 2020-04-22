Rainsville approves Small Cell Technology Ordinance

The Rainsville City Council approved the Small Cell Technology Ordinance 04-20-2020 Monday that will adopt regulations for small cell technology facilities in the city of Rainsville.
The regularly scheduled meeting was held on a conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As stated in the ordinance, the city council and mayor of the city of Rainsville seek to facilitate the availability of reliable, personal wireless communication services for its citizens and the public by permitting the placement of Small Cell Technology Facilities and associated structures along with the rights of way and on private properties in the city.
The installations, expansion and maintenance of Small Cell Technology Facilities and associated structures on or along rights of way and on private properties might have a significant impact upon the aesthetic values and historic character of the city, safe use, and passage on or along the right of way by the public, properties and property values in the city areas where such structures are placed.
The ordinance would allow the city to mandate where the cell can be placed on existing poles and where other support structures can be installed. The ordinance is intended to be consistent with the federal Telecommunication Act of 1996 and the regulations of the Federal Communications Commission.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said this is to help give them a say to where the cells are placed and would require the company to come to the city to obtain a permit allowing them the opportunity to speak to them regarding the matter.
However, he said if they don't have this ordinance in place, they don't have to come to the city and would be allowed to place the cells where they see fit.
Councilman Bejan Taheri asked if the companies would be running anything underground through the streets or only on the poles. Lingerfelt said they are placing multiple cells on small poles and would not be huge towers.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel asked if the new ordinance would impose new restrictions if a landowner wanted to allow the company to place towers upon their property.
Lingerfelt said the private landowner would have to deal with that company, but if the cell towers are inside the city, they would still have to have a permit because of the danger of them falling. He said if they are doing business in Rainsville, they would still have to come to have permission to build it.
“This is just like the fiber optic that goes through the city, they don’t even stop up here, but they still have to have a business license to operate through the city of Rainsville,” he said.
The council voted and approved to suspend the rules for immediate consideration and also approved the Small Cell Technology Ordinance 04-20-2020 during the regular meeting.
The council also discussed applying for the Transportation Alternative Program, which, if granted, would allow the construction of new sidewalks.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, Congress passed the “Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act’ or the “Map-21,” making federal funds available for transportation alternatives activities. The ALDOT administers the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) in accordance with all established federal laws and regulations, acquisition of rights-of-way, labor and design standards and financial accounting.
“The Department of Transportation every year puts so much money on the side to give to the municipalities for sidewalks,” said Taheri.
He said what it consists of is the expansion or add on of sidewalks in your city. The maximum cost amount for a TAP project is $800,000 and the federal share of the project costs 80 percent and the sponsor’s share is 20 percent.
Taheri said Ladd Engineering Associates would help with the application process and also sent it in. If they get it, they take over the engineering and present it to the city with the cost and details.
He said the plan is to put a sidewalk from Alabama Highway 75 going North from Foodland to Cornerstone Christian Academy.
When applying for the funds, the construction of infrastructure-related projects and systems must provide safe routes for non-drivers, community improvement activities and all projects must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Taheri said Cornerstone Christian Academy and the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center along Alabama Highway 75 Northbound need a sidewalk and would be good examples of why the city of Rainsville should get those funds.
“We have not decided on which side we are going to put it in yet, and it's based on the cost whichever is feasible. Like I said, it’s all preliminary work,” he said.
Lingerfelt asked Taheri how long the grant usually takes before it’s awarded or turned down. Taheri told the council it could be another year before they hear an answer.
Lingerfelt also asked if it was something they could turn down in the event of economic struggle, and Taheri said yes. Councilman Stiefel asked if it cost to apply, and Taheri said no and added that Ladd Engineering does all the preliminary work.
The council voted and approved to empower the mayor to sign the application for the Transportation Alternative Program during the regular council meeting. Councilman Stiefel abstained.
The council also heard updates from the following departments and councilmen:
Councilman Taheri provided the council with an update on the Rainsville Public Library during Monday's work session announcing the roofing project had been completed and it looked good.
Councilman Ricky Byrum gave a special thanks to Jerry Smith, Benji Laney and Tommy Knox for their work with the tornado sirens.
Lingerfelt announced this year's audits have been completed and have been posted on the website.
He provided an update on the coronavirus prevention for the city, stating he is still recommending washing your hands, social distancing and using sanitizer to help stop the spread of the virus. Lingerfelt said they are looking at doing temperature checks at each of the buildings in the city as things start to open back up in the future.
“Those are just some things we are looking at doing that is a positive way of keeping us a little safer. I have continued to really stress the wiping down of the time clock and using the hand sanitizer. I have stressed that to multiple departments to keep our employees safe,” Lingerfelt said.
Lingerfelt also provided an update on the storm damage from last weekend. He said there was approximately 7.5 inches of rain that fell and it damaged a lot of roads in the city.
“We started Monday morning with some help from Will and Junior Maddox, Todd Andrews and Larry Boozer,” he said. Lingerfelt said he really appreciated them, and they were able to completely repair all the roads so people could drive on them. He clarified that it does not mean they paved them but the roads were drivable. Lingerfelt said the county had put forth all the information from the whole county to try and get some emergency help for all the damages.
He said damages in Rainsville ran from $60,000 to $70,000; however, they were fortunate not to have more than that compared to other places that had much more damage.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said things are still on hold at the Rainsville Sports Complex and workers are keeping things ready for when things start to open back up.
“It’s all about safety. We just have to make sure everything is safe and the protocol is right and we are doing things the right way when we get opened up,” he said.
Police Chief Kevin Smith said they had seen an increase with domestic violence calls again. He said they are taking all the precautions they can from sanitizing the department to implementing face masks, goggles and gloves on almost every officer just as a precaution even if they don’t suspect anyone is infected.
Fire Chief Willimac Wright said the Rainsville Fire Department is also taking precautions and announced their call volume had dropped.
The council also:
• approved the bid from Davis Heating and Cooling LLC of Guntersville for $79,596 to extend the sewer line on Alabama Highway 35 to the new medical Clinic. Lingerfelt explained the company also deals with sewer lines along with heating and cooling.
• approved the repair of the tornado siren on Collier Circle at $974. Lingerfelt said the siren at the Rainsville City Hall is repaired and working.
The next council meeting is scheduled for May 4, 2020, with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and a regular session at 5 p.m
