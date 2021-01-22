DeKalb County Sheriff's Office 2020 Statistics

Today

Mostly sunny. High 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.