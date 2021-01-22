DeKalb County Sheriff's Office 2020 Statistics

Narcotics and Interdiction:
Drug cases: 656
Methamphetamine seized: 8,795 grams
Marijuana seized: 36,298 grams
Spice seized: 736 grams
Pills seized: 2,224
Heroin seized: 20 grams
Cocaine seized: 44 grams
Cash seized: $115,305
Cars seized: 13
Investigations Unit:
Number of cases assigned: 742
Number of cases closed: 515
Total miles driven: 608,322
Number of calls answered: 6,731
Number of reports taken: 3,239
Civil papers served: 2,367
Civil papers attempted to serve: 2,274
Subpoenas served: 2,254
Subpoenas attempted to serve: 1,487
Total arrests: 2,154
Number of assist: 3,195
Number of search warrants/consent: 336
911 hang up calls answered: 681
Alarm calls answered: 987
Cases closed: 906
Sex offender checks: 309
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has released its annual statistics for 2020. These numbers reflect all that the staff and deputies have worked on during the past year, including total number of arrests made, number of calls answered to the amount of illegal drugs seized.
“This is something we felt like needed to be open to the public for many reasons," Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We would like to show just what takes place in our county and how it is wholeheartedly fought day in and day out 24/7 for the residents of DeKalb County. We are a family that fights for your family and I hope this shows just that! We look forward to serving you in 2021! God bless.”
The 2020 statistics see an increase in marijuana seizures, while alternately having decreases in most other categories.
The 2019 statistics are as follows:
• Total miles driven: 611,356
• Number of calls answered: 7,123
• Number of reports taken: 3,952
• Civil papers served:
2,341
• Civil papers attempted to serve: 3,198
• Subpoenas served: 1,685
• Subpoenas attempted
to serve: 866
• Warrants served: 1,846
• Warrants attempted to serve: 1,363
• Warrantless arrest: 1,473
• Number of assist: 2,761
• Number of search warrants/consent: 99
• 911 hang-ups answered: 1,167
• Alarm calls answered: 1,561
• Cases closed: 606
• Sex offender checks: 360
• Drug cases: 634
• Methamphetamine seized: 15,368 grams
• Marijuana seized: 3,833 grams
• Spice seized: 180 grams
• Pills: 1,193
• Heroin: 30 grams
• Cocaine: 203 grams
• Cash seized: $36,454.00
• Cars seized: 12
