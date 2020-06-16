Alabama families may qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC. If you are a woman who is pregnant, who had a baby within the past six months, who is breastfeeding or who is the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to apply for WIC at your local county health department or WIC agency.
Participants in the program receive free nutrition education and breastfeeding peer counseling support. In addition, participants have the option to receive up to three months of food benefits at a time for each qualified family member. Alabama’s WIC program now provides electronic food benefits statewide, with options to apply remotely during COVID-19.
Under the 2020 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. If you or another member of your family has lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may also be eligible for nutritional and breastfeeding support from WIC.
WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP or TANF already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of its higher income limits.
Allison Hatchett, WIC Director, Alabama Department of Public Health, said, “WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support growth and development. Nutritious foods help children grow to be healthy adults and pregnant women to have healthy babies.”
For more information please go tohttp://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wicor call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.