Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has been named one of three national finalists for the Future of Industry Award presented by Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs (NBT). NBT is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International.
NACC became involved with FMA several years ago when the college was first designated as a Certified Education Center (CEC). NACC’s Dean of Workforce Development, Dr. Mike Kennamer, currently serves as Chairman of the CEC Council.
According to NBT, Northeast was nominated for the Future of Industry Award due to NACC’s commitment to students and the manufacturing industry. NACC has hosted 16 summer manufacturing camps since 2014. These camps, offered to middle and high school students and their families, give the community an opportunity to experience advanced manufacturing first-hand and exposure to the career opportunities available in the local area.
“We are very honored and pleased about this national award nomination,” stated Dr. David Campbell, President of Northeast Alabama Community College. “We at Northeast realize just how important it is to make young people aware of the great careers that exist in Advancing Manufacturing and do all that we can to support these efforts. Dr. Kennamer and his staff have done just a tremendous job with this.”
Through NACC’s manufacturing camps, over 240 students, their parents, and the community have been directly exposed advanced manufacturing the career opportunities available in the local industry. Survey results from camp participants have consistently shown that students gain increased knowledge about manufacturing jobs available in their hometown, and 90% of campers say they will consider a career in advanced manufacturing.
Dr. Mike Kennamer understands the importance of NACC’s involvement with organizations like FMA and NBT. “I very much value the partnership we have with FMA and the NBT foundation and thank them for recognizing our continuing efforts,” said Kennamer. “Their boards and staff are always looking for innovative ways to promote careers in manufacturing and have made great strides in redefining the public's perception of manufacturing.”
“NACC’s foresight in offering a wide variety of focused camps to enlighten and educate students and their parents to the wide variety of career options available in the industry is key to attracting the next generation of manufacturers,” said NBT. “NACC’s allegiance to FMA as a CEC member and the involvement of Dr. Mike Kennamer in a leadership role is not only a testament to the importance of involvement with NBT and FMA, but also highlights its dedication to the metals manufacturing industry and its desire to educate, engage, and guide students towards a career in manufacturing.”
NACC has created strong manufacturing partnerships with local employers over the years. GH Metal Solutions has been a long-time supporter of the NACC summer manufacturing camps, and representatives from GH Metal Solutions are invited to the camps to speak about opportunities in the manufacturing industry. The company is also an apprenticeship partner for NACC students because of this partnership.
Campbell also said that Northeast personnel are encouraged to work with closely with the community to help with economic development and workforce training. "This award nomination is a perfect example of those efforts," said Campbell.
“NACC offers many opportunities to launch an excellent career in manufacturing through programs of study in drafting and design, machine tool technology, welding, engineering technology, industrial systems, and mechatronics,” said Dr. Kennamer.
NBT’s Awards Gala, “A Night to Celebrate Manufacturing's Brightest Minds”, will be held virtually on Thursday, October 22nd. The event is free to attend, and more information about the awards and gala can be found by visiting nutsandboltsfoundation.org.
For more information about advanced manufacturing opportunities and other workforce development programs, visit nacc.edu. If you are interested in learning more about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit the college’s website at www.nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up with the latest news and events happening at the college.
