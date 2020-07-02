The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday night that a recreational vehicle was on fire at the 227 mile marker of I-59 North, shutting down the northbound lane.
The vehicle was a bus used by U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, although Tuberville was not on the vehicle during the incident.
The driver escaped uninjured.
Propane tanks in the vehicle reportedly caused the fire. DCSO, ALEA Troopers, Hammondville Fire Department, and the DeKalb EMA responded to the scene. One lane remained closed late into the night due to gas leaking.
No other information has been released about the incident at this time.
Tuberville is seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s junior seat in the U.S. Senate. The former Auburn football coach faces former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a runoff on July 14. The Republican nominee will challenge Democrat Doug Jones, who currently holds the Senate seat.
