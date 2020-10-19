Hope critical in getting past a cancer diagnosis

Dawn Osborne recently celebrated six years of being cancer free. The passage of time does little to fade the moment of anxiety that she experienced when, in 2014, she performed a self-examination of her body and felt nodules formed beneath the skin.
As scary as it was, Osborne said it’s critical that people perform such self checks routinely.
“I was diagnosed with two forms of cancer, invasive mucinous carcinoma and ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, which is when the cells that line the milk ducts of the breast have become cancerous but haven’t spread to the surrounding tissue. If I had ignored it, it could have spread even further,” she said. “Invasive mucinous carcinoma typically affects women in their 60s and 70s after they’ve gone through menopause, but I was 38 years old and terrified that I would not live to raise my 10-year-old son.”
Osborne, who became the special education director for the DeKalb County Schools on July 1, 2020, said the fear of cancer returning never really goes away, but remaining vigilant in checking for symptoms, exercising to stay physically fit and lots of prayer give her some sense of control over the unknowns that now define life.
An initial biopsy earlier that year tested negative, but she was diagnosed in June 2014 while preparing for an unrelated medical procedure. She said her physician, Dr. Steve Isbell, told her to “go straight to UAB” for treatment. A number of tests were performed, revealing the disease.
In September 2014, Osborne had a mastectomy performed on one breast, followed by another mastectomy of the other breast six months later. She said she was able to avoid chemo and radiation due to early detection.
“It felt overwhelming and very scary,” she said. “My husband and my son were my biggest supporters. My father was diagnosed with ALS but he was able to see me through the cancer before he died. I had a circle of supportive people on my team. My wonderful girlfriends fought this with me. I probably would have given up if not for my church family and my faith in God. If someone goes through this and they do not know the Lord, I recommend they find Him. And don’t give up.”
The experience of surviving cancer changed Osborne.
“It actually helped me to slow down a lot and made my family time more special,” she said. “Birthdays and holidays feel more special as they pass. Our son is now a senior in high school. Things that used to be important just don’t feel as important anymore.”
Her experience gives her the perspective to see beyond the trivial that consumes most peoples’ lives because the Lord gave her an extension. Coming down with cancer is terrifying, but she’s proof that there can be even better days on the other side of treatment and recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.