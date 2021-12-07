County strives toward 100% fleet renewal

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday heard from DeKalb County Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley who spoke on various topics of interest.
“One of the things we are shooting for in DeKalb County is to have our new bus purchase driven by the annual fleet renewal funding,” said Atchley. “The idea is that the state compensates us for every bus that’s ten years old or newer.”
He said pursuing their goal of having a 100% fleet renewal would mean every bus on the county’s fleet be 10 years old or newer so that funding they receive from the state purchases 10% of the fleet every year with no funding coming from local funds.
This year, Atchley said they are looking at purchasing 10 Type C-72 passenger buses, one C-72 Special Needs bus and 3 Type C-72 Special Needs buses.
“We have some students in DeKalb County that are wheelchair-bound. In order to provide them with the least restrictive environment we want to transport them on regular route buses and not necessarily a special needs bus,” he said. “We want to reduce any type of stigma and put them in the least restrictive environment so that would suggest that we need a 72 passenger special needs bus.”
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles thanked Atchley and the transportation staff for staying on top of things, saving the system $56,000 on bus prices.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting the board approved the purchase of the 14 buses.
Atchley also addressed the partnership with the DeKalb County Tower Committee and the Emergency Management Agency.
In past years the county-funded and supplied cell phones for all 118 bus drivers, which amounted to an “enormous expense.”
“We worked towards transitioning to digital mobile radios and were able to do that in 2018,” said Atchley. “The money we were spending on cell phones now was put into infrastructure and the improvements of physical hardware we added on the buses.”
Over the last couple of years there’s not been that expenditure, he said they were able to survive the three-year period of the initial investment and are now at the “break-even point.”
“We have benefited tremendously from the digital mobile radios and as far as I know, there is not a dead space in DeKalb County - it’s great coverage from the supper tower,” Atchley said. “The Super Tower Committee led by Anthony Clifton, EMA director of DeKalb County, has suggested that we come alongside them as partners for the sum of approximately $6,000 annually.”
The partnership would allow the DeKalb County schools to secure their frequency and extend their relationship.
Atchley said the fee would amount to $500 a month that would go towards the maintenance of the super tower.
Board members agreed the county has benefited from the digital mobile radios and the support of the supper tower and moved to approve the partnership during the regular meeting.
Atchley also announced the bus sanitizing system installation was completed.
“I am thankful to say that all 120 regular route buses have the sanitation system installed and they are ready to begin using,” he said. “That project was wrapped up as of [last Tuesday]. Now with one push of a button, our buses can be sanitized.”
Atchley took the opportunity to credit Chris King of the DeKalb County Bus Garage who worked relentlessly on the project working through manufacturing clichés and design adjustments.
“He did a phenomenal job on that and deserves all the credit,” he said.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022 with a work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
