Hammondville to host first car show June 5

Hammondville will host its first car show Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Hammondville Town Park. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Hammondville Town Clerk Kim Johnson said the inspiration to start the car show came from her mother and the need to find funds for lights at the baseball field for the local kids to enjoy and for the Valley Head baseball team to utilize.
“My mother [Gail Chambers] and stepdad purchased a 1957 Chevy from Donny Frazier about 10 years ago, and they began to start going to car shows,” said Johnson. “We make up to $1,500 on each car show, and I know that’s a drop in the bucket, but every little bit helps.”
Getting lights put up at the baseball field has been a goal of Johnson’s for several years. “We’re going to use all proceeds toward getting the lights back up, plumbing fixed and concession stands back up,” she said. “We have got to get some lights for these kids to play. Two years in a row, they’ve gone to the state playoffs in baseball without a home field.”
Johnson said they could be earning revenue if the teams had their home field. “It is going to be fun for everybody, and we want everybody to come out and to help get these lights going,” she said.
Johnson hopes this can be an event to keep for years to come for Hammondville.
Hammondville Councilmember Felicia Harrison has been assisting Johnson on the event and raising money for the baseball field.
“It was like a Cinderella story when Valley Head made it to the playoffs, but they couldn’t celebrate on the field because they didn’t have a home field to celebrate on,” said Harrison.
Teamed up to make Hammondville a better place for the community, Johnson, and Harrison work together on fundraising projects.
“I think we have a beautiful park, and right now, we need to get the lights going,” said Harrison.
Harrison said she doesn’t have kids in the school system, but “I just love to help and do whatever I can for the school,” she said. “This will be something we can all enjoy, and I hope everyone can attend.”
Vehicle registration will be accepted on the day of the event, space permitting. The entry fee is $25 per vehicle and $20 per motorcycle.
All proceeds will go to refurbish the Hammondville baseball field. There will also be 50/50 Drawings, music, food, prizes and more. Vendor booths: 10x10 fee $25 (you must supply tables, chairs, tent)
The rain date for the event will be June 12.
For more information, contact Hammondville Town Hall at 256-635-6374.
