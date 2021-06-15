NACC establishes student resource room

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) has established a Student Resource Room in the Student Center on campus. Equipped with a microwave, refrigerator, and an open pantry, this room is designated to be a free resource for NACC students.
The new Student Resource Room is located on campus in the Student Center, Room 103. The Resource Room is also stocked with “grab and go” food items, as well as basic hygiene products.
Earlier this year, the Psi Epsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) partnered with the NACC Office of Developmental Studies, Support Programs, and College Retention to conduct a food and hygiene product drive to stock the Student Resource Room.
“Our faculty and staff are always looking for ways to better serve our students,” stated Dr. David Campbell, President of NACC. “And our students help each other as well. This new Student Resource Room is a great example of that mindset. We applaud everyone involved.”
NACC Director of Developmental Studies, Support Programs, and College Retention Juliah Sanford is pleased to see this resource now available for Northeast students. “Ensuring that students’ basic needs are met is more important now than ever. The faculty and staff at NACC went above and beyond to support this cause,” said Sanford.
The opening of the Student Resource Room could not be more timely, as many students continue to be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a study produced by Hope4College, nearly three in five students admitted to experiencing basic needs insecurity. Additionally, 44 percent of students at two-year institutions were affected by food insecurity.
Former NACC PTK President says the organization was proud to lend a hand. “This product drive will help so many students at Northeast, and I am proud of everyone who had a role in this project!”
