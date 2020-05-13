A review of initial unemployment claims filed during the last week in April shows that 19,452 of the 28,985 claims are COVID-19 related. The numbers are stark, but conditions appear to be improving.
The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of April 26 – May 2, 2020 on May 7. The count includes individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event. The claims are reviewed for eligibility, so the figures are not necessarily indicative of the number of claims that will actually result in monetary compensation.
Jimmy Durham, executive director of the DeKalb Economic Development Authority, predicted that unemployment rates will continue to fall.
“A lot of people are being called back now,” Durham said. “We’ve been lucky in DeKalb County that we haven’t been as hard hit as other places.”
He said he heard that some local cases were connected to a late April outbreak at a poultry plant in Albertville that affected workers who live in the nearby Kilpatrick community. DeKalb’s first confirmed case was not reported until March 26, a full 13 days after Alabama’s first reported case. As of May 12, the state passed 10,000 confirmed cases and DeKalb County had at least 150 cases.
In northeast Alabama:
• DeKalb County had 230 of those initial unemployment insurance claims filed during the week of April 26 – May 2, 2020. This compared to 18 claims filed on March 14, the last period before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic and Gov. Kay Ivey declared a public health emergency, as a water line for normalcy.
• Jackson County had 229, compared to 21 on March 14)
• Marshall County had 512, compared to 25 on March 14)
• Etowah County had 520, compared to 36 on March 14)
• Cherokee County had 70, compared to 12 on March 14).
• Nearby Madison County had 1,964 claims, compared to 114 claims filed on March 14.
Despite the staggering figures in the report for April 26 – May 2, the pace of new claims for the unemployment insurance that workers are entitled to as taxpayers to help ease the financial burden has actually slowed over the last three weeks.
Alabama had only 1,824 initial claims filed on the weekend ending March 14. The count rose by 578 percent on March 21 with 12,369 initial claims filed. Over the next five weeks, the count would dramatically rise with 80,984 claims on March 28 and 106,739 on April 4 (a 5,751 percent hike over the March 14 total), then decrease to 77,515 on April 11 and 66,432 on April 18, then rise again to 74,966 on April 25.
In DeKalb County, initial claims finally surged during the week of March 28, with 939 -- up more than 1,168 percent from the 74 claims filed locally the week of March 21. There were 1,242 new claims filed the week of April 4, followed by 803 the week of April 11, then 660 the week of April 18, with new claims totaling 827 the week of April 25 and 230 the week of May 2.
With Gov. Ivey easing restrictions, the next unemployment figures are expected to again drop as more people return to work.
The national headlines have included anecdotal accounts from claimants frustrated by an inability to get through to overwhelmed unemployment offices for answers. In Alabama’s case, an external call center was contracted to improve responsiveness.
The impact of COVID-19 becomes clear when looking at the seasonally adjusted January 2020 unemployment rate at a record low 2.7 percent, well below January 2019’s rate of 3.6 percent. The number of people counted as unemployed five months ago was 61,114, a new record low, and represented an over-the-year drop of 18,346. The March 2020 unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent (compared to 3.3 percent in March 2019). A percentage for April will not be released until later this week.
Nationally, the unemployment rate is 14.7 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This erased $20.5 from nonfarm payrolls in April. The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million, while the number of employed declined by 22.4 million to 133.4 million. The labor force participation rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the month to 60.2 percent, the lowest rate since January 1973.
The same day Alabama health officials recommended no mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, the Alabama Department of Labor modified existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers – excluding those being paid to work from home -- to file a claim for unemployment benefits on March 23 under circumstances related to the coronavirus, forced to care for an immediate family member diagnosed with the coronavirus. The requirement that a laid-off worker be “able and available” to work and search for other work was waived on condition that they took “reasonable steps to preserve their ability to come back to that job when the quarantine is lifted or the illness subsides.”
Employers who decided to shut down due to causes related to COVID-19 were advised by ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington to treat the shutdown as a temporary layoff. On April 23, ADOL reminded unemployment claimants that if their employer calls them back to work, they must return or potentially become disqualified from receiving additional benefits.
There are a few exemptions, according to ADOL Communications Director Tara Hutchison, such as:
• Cases where an employee or a member of their immediate family has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
• If the person receiving unemployment has primary caregiving responsibility for a child unable to attend school
• If they are unable to reach their workplace because they’ve been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to the coronavirus
• If they have become the breadwinner or major supporter because the head of the household has died as a direct result of the coronavirus or
• If their place of employment is closed as a direct result of the public health emergency.
Hutchison said employees should reach out to their HR departments about arranging a return to work.
