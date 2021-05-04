Also on Monday evening, the mayor and city council recognized Jerry Clifton and Pam Willingham for their dedication to the sport of running.
The duo has run more than 370 consecutive days, sharing their interest with others in the community.
Clifton and Willingham's dedication draws interest and raises awareness towards the annual Rainsville Freedom Run, which helps generate funds to support charities and local ministries.
While commending the pair on their efforts, Lingerfelt took the opportunity to present Clifton with a check towards this year's Freedom Run event.
Clifton, Freedom Run Director and Rainsville resident announced this year's event had been moved to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum to allow more space for participants to spread out.
The run is slated for Saturday, June 19 and will include a 5K, 10K, 5K Elite and 10K Elite. For additional information and to register visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
