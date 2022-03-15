E-Center board visits Decatur facility for inspiration

The Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center) is making progress toward becoming a reality as city council members, civic club members and others took a trip to look at what's being done at the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center.
The trip was organized by the Fort Payne-DeKalb County E-Center’s board members which include President Vicky Kirby, Vice President Stephen Brewer, Secretary and Treasurer Mary Reed and Jim Farmer, who is an executive board member.
The Decatur E-Center was founded in 2010 by Larry Waye and he began cultivating the “business incubator.” With this idea of incubating a business, Waye wanted to give new business owners the tools, connections and education to give their clients the best chance of success.
The Fort Payne-DeKalb County E-Center will be similar in structure and all it offers.
With the space of the 50,000 square feet of the Old Sock Mill in historic downtown Fort Payne,
there will be plenty of space for those wanting to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
Not only does the Decatur-Morgan County E-Center give their clients advice, connections and tools, but the E-Center also offers the opportunity for their clients to take a Business 101 course.
The E-Center also offers training in Microsoft Office and Excel, with these courses there is only a single payment.
“There is a client who took the course almost eight years ago but didn’t finish, and then the other day he wants to take the class again. But with the course we offer here, he didn’t have to pay again,” said Donna Whitten who is also the Director of Operations at the Decatur-Morgan County E-Center.
Architectural plans have already been drawn up for the renovations of the old sock mill, and with donations from the Rotary Club and DeKalb County Economic Development Authority much of the hard work is already underway.
There is already a temporary building that has been secured for use before renovations of the old sock mill are complete.
