18 arrested on drug charges in recent weeks

Over the last three weeks, 18 have been arrested on drug related charges. A stolen vehicle was recovered, several firearms and over a half pound of methamphetamine have been confiscated.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents followed up on a drug complaint in the Aroney area resulting in the arrest of Heather Leann Nunnelley, 45, Boaz. Agents were talking with Nunnelley while she was sitting in her car. She then started to drive off but soon lost control of her vehicle, she then tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. Agents found Nunnelley in possession of methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Nunnelley was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Reckless Endangerment (x2), Criminal Mischief 3rd (x3), Giving False ID to Officer, Attempting to Elude (x2), Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Government Operations, Assault 3rd (x2) and Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, Valley Head Police Department called DeKalb County Narcotics Agents to assist on a traffic stop, on County Road 513 near Hammondville, after they found controlled substances in the vehicle. Michael Guyce Riggs, 38, Collinsville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3).
On Monday, Dec. 21, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist with a traffic stop on Al Hwy 68 in Collinsville after DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Joshua Ty Cunningham, 40, Cedar Bluff was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 685 in Sylvania resulting in finding synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Jared Lance Haggard, 29, Meridianville and Whitney Marie Durham, 27, Meridianville were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, Dec. 28, DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a trespassing call on County Road 577 in Rainsville. Upon arrival deputies found William James Ingle, 29, Rainsville sitting in a vehicle. Methamphetamine was discovered. When deputies attempted to arrest Ingle, he resisted, but was quickly apprehended. Ingle was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespassing 3rd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rainsville Police Department assisted in this arrest.
On Friday, Jan. 1, Henagar Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Henagar finding the driver under the influence. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist in the arrest, finding kratom, oxycodone and Xanax in the vehicle. Richard Blake Lawson, 36, Hixson, TN was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, Jan. 3, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist Henagar Police Officers on a traffic stop on Al 40 in Henagar after synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Stephani Kay Galloway, 22, Chattanooga, TN was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
On Monday, Jan. 4, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents received a tip about some drug activity going on at Econo Lodge in Fort Payne resulting in the arrest of Dakota Blake Gray, 24, Section. Agents found Gray to be in possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia Gray was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a search warrant from an ongoing investigation, on Bray Drive in Henagar resulting in the arrests of David Ray Cisco, 48, Dutton, Gary Wayne Chambless, 37, address unknown, and Randy Paul Tidwell, 58, Bridgeport. Cisco was found to be in possession of two ounces of methamphetamine. Chambless and Tidwell were found to be in possession of approximately half pound of methamphetamine. During the search an undisclosed amount of US currency and several firearms were seized. Cisco, Chambless and Tidwell were charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Henagar Police Department and DeKalb County Investigation Division assisted in this case.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents along with Sylvania Police Department and Powell Police Department conducted a search at a residence on Newman Drive in Sylvania, finding approximately three grams of Heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia. Jason Keith Wells, 41, Rainsville, Timothy Neil Wells, 45, Rainsville, Brent Cagle Wells, 43, Ider and Misty Dawn Moody, 45, Rainsville were all charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, in an unrelated case, Narcotics Agents conducted a search at a residence on Scenic Road in Fort Payne. Billy Eugene Collins, 45, Fort Payne was found to be in the possession of approximately one gram of heroin. Collins was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In another unrelated incident, on the same day, Jimmy Max Callahan, 43, Valley Head was charged with Theft of Property 1st. Callahan was identified from a security camera stealing a vehicle from a business in Fort Payne. The vehicle was recovered and turned it back over to the owner. Fort Payne Police Departments Investigation Division assisted agents in this case.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "As you can see, even with holidays and sickness across our county, crime doesn't seem to slow down or even take a break! Neither do we!! Our DCSO family is always out working hard and trying their best to answer complaints and going above and beyond to keep our communities safe. It takes a dedicated fight and strong hearted officers to keep moving forward in times like these. I am blessed to know the men and women that put the badge on everyday in DeKalb County. They are definitely true heroes and hold the front line whole heartedly! I want to personally thank all agencies in DeKalb County, and the citizens who support our men and women in blue. Together we are the ones who make the difference and stand for what is right. God bless."
