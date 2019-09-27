Captain Lee Traylor of the Fort Payne Police Department became one of only two department officials to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Session No. 277 Sept. 13.
The FBI National Academy consisted of 258 law enforcement officers from all over the United States, including 36 officers from foreign countries. The attendees are high-ranking officials from their respective departments and bring knowledge, experience, and ideas to the academy.
Captain Traylor was nominated by the local FBI field office and the process took approximately three years from start until he was selected to attend Session No. 277. Less than one percent of officers in law enforcement get to attend this training.
For 10 weeks at the academy in Quantico, VA, Traylor, amongst the other law enforcement officers in attendance, received executive training from various instructors at the academy.
“It was probably the most mentally and physically thing I have ever done, but on top of that it was probably the most rewarding thing I have ever been through,” he said.
The FBI National Academy was started on July 29, 1935 in order to enhance the standardization and professionalization of the law enforcement departments across the United States and around the world through centralized training.
“I was there with the top law enforcement executives from all over the world, and we were grouped into one place,” he said. “It was an unreal experience and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I got.”
November will mark Traylor’s 25 years of experience. The courses he took at the academy only added to his bank of law enforcement knowledge.
He took courses in essentials for law enforcement leaders, behavioral science for law enforcement leadership, law enforcement approaches to counter terrorism, fitness in law enforcement, police and media relations, and in addition attended many seminars conducted by speakers from all over the country on current law enforcement issues.
“On top of the education you get, the physical part that they put you through is a weekly building block,” he said.
Traylor said he wants to utilize those building blocks to benefit the Fort Payne Police Department as well as the community.
“I want to thank my family and department for allowing me this opportunity,” he said. “I hope to come back with the leadership qualities that I learned there and use those to help manage this department to make us better.”
– Times-Journal Managing Editor Kayla Beaty contributed to this report.
