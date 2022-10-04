It’s a busy time for Landmarks of DeKalb as they prepare to host several local events.
First up is a Sacred Harp Singing at the historic Council Bluff School, which has recently undergone some extensive renovations.
First erected in 1903 near the top of Sand Mountain, the structure remains the only one-room schoolhouse still standing in DeKalb County. Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown said it should last for another 120 years thanks to a restoration performed by George Hughes, his crews and Freddy Glover, who donated wood for the exteriors. They salvaged the building, which had fallen victim to the elements, and now Council Bluff School will become available to rent for events. The property is listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage.
The building is located in a very rural area, down a small, unmarked road, but accessible from County Road 120 off Alabama Highway 117.
Harper-Brown said the Sacred Harp Singing is free and open to the public, scheduled from 2-4 p.m. It is a uniquely American tradition in which singers perform four-part hymns and anthems. The term “sacred harp” refers to the human voice — that is, the musical instrument given at birth.
Harper-Brown said they’ll be selling a Landmarks book about the history of schools in DeKalb County.
On October 22, Landmarks presents An Evening with Sean of the South from 6-8 p.m. at the Fort Payne Opera House. Sean Dietrich is a columnist, and novelist, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, The Tallahassee Democrat, Good Grit, South Magazine, Alabama Living, the Birmingham News, Thom Magazine, The Mobile Press Register, and he has authored thirteen books, and is the creator of the Sean of the South Podcast.
Harper-Brown said she is a big fan of his writing and his live appearances where he plays guitar, sings, tells stories and talks about his books and experiences. The cost is $25 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-sean-of-the-south-tickets-367067327257.
At the end of October, Landmarks will also once again host a Trick or Treat at the Fort Payne Opera House event on Halloween at 5 p.m. Harper-Brown said the organization will team with the Times-Journal on the event, with pictures of children and families in Halloween costumes appearing in early November.
Landmarks’ Annual Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at the Richard C. Hunt Reception Hall in Fort Payne.
