No major damage from Tuesday's severe thunderstorms

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, rainfall analysis indicated that up to three inches of rain fell within a 24 hour period as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Now the concern is freezing cold weather.
The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency reported minor flooding in some areas with no significant damage caused by the heavy rain.
The heaviest rains, producing two or more inches of accumulation, fell in the Crossville area, near Collinsville, in Fort Payne and near Fyffe as a strong cold front swept through the Southeast on Tuesday with a combination of intense thunderstorms, heavy rains and gusty winds.
The weather service issued a special weather statement for Scottsboro until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday warning of wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail as possible. Potential flooding was the main concern, however, since the area had already received a quantity of rain late Tuesday.
Temperatures were expected to sink below freezing in Fort Payne Wednesday evening with wind chills of around 20-degrees. Temperatures are expected to steadily warm this weekend. Rain chances remain high into early next week.
NWS cautions the public to bring pets indoors during extreme cold days, dress warmly and limit outdoor exposure.
