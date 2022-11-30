No major damage from Tuesday's severe thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms moved across north Alabama Tuesday into Wednesday morning with heavy rains presenting a flood risk. No major damage was discovered, however.

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, rainfall analysis indicated that up to three inches of rain fell within a 24 hour period as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Now the concern is freezing cold weather. 

The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency reported minor flooding in some areas with no significant damage caused by the heavy rain.

