Program honors DeKalb's Veterans

A distinguished group of veterans and active duty military service members attended the program for Veteran's Day this week. Rising from their seats and saluting for the national anthem were, from left: Marine Corps Detachment 1404 Commandant Barbara Dover of Ider, Marine Cpl. E4 Charles C. Martin of Fort Payne, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Hebert Hollingsworth of Fort Payne, Dr. William Gibson (who served in Patton's infantry during World War II) and his wife Marilyn Gibson.  

 Photo by Steven Stiefel

Fort Payne honored those who answered their nation’s call at a Veterans Day Ceremony this week at Fort Payne High School. 

This year’s guest speaker was Maj. Steve Maks, who shared his story with the students and encouraged them to not be limited by what someone tells them they can’t accomplish. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.