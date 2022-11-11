Program honors DeKalb's Veterans

Fort Payne honored those who answered their nation’s call at a Veterans Day Ceremony this week at Fort Payne High School.
This year’s guest speaker was Maj. Steve Maks, who shared his story with the students and encouraged them to not be limited by what someone tells them they can’t accomplish.
He professed to being a terrible student, especially when it came to mathematics, yet he has served in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army in positions including nurse anesthesiologist, air traffic controller, and helicopter pilot, as well as recruiting doctors and nurses to serve.
Maks cited several examples of moments when various people suggested he not try one of these things because of his age or lack of a degree at the time.
In numerous instances, he focused on getting the education needed. At one point, he recalled working 40-hours-a-week as an air traffic controller on nights while also attending college classes during the daytime.
Not only that, but he finished among the top students in his classes.
“People will tell you that you’re not smart enough, you’re not old enough or young enough or you lack the education. Don’t short yourself,” he said.
The event was also a musical showcase with students from Chris Roberts' guitar classes performing "Still in Saigon" and "Zombie", the Fort Payne High School Band and Wind Ensemble performing "The Star Spangled Banner" by Francis Scott Key, as well as the preludes "Rough Riders", "Golden Plume" and "March of the Belgian Parachutists."
Members of the different branches stood proudly as the band and JROTC Color Guard presented "United States Armed Forces Salute", "The Army Goes Rolling Along", "Anchors Aweigh", "United States Air Force Song" and "Semper Paratus".
C/1 Sgt. Nathan Pope and the JROTC Drill Team did a special salute with the playing of "Taps".
Retired Lt. Col. John Walker introduced Maks and delivered closing remarks. Cadet Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Dylan Loudermilk presented the history of Veteran's Day and the significance of the poppy, reading from "In Flanders Fields" by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.C.
The program closed with the band performing Lee Greenwood's classic "God Bless the USA".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.