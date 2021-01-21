Rainsville council amends budget

The Rainsville City Council on Monday approved to amend the 2020-21 budget following the approval of various changes and upgrades.
At the council’s budget workshop last week, they heard an update from City Accountant Betty Holcombe, who informed the council the city had more revenues than what they had budgeted due majorly in part to the increase in gross receipts.
“We held a budget workshop last Thursday night and we were able to increase our budget by about $45,000 because of some revenues and different things coming in,” said Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins.
Blevins briefed the council on a few changes, including pay scale adjustments, revenue adjustment, increased budgeted costs and capital outlay related expenditures.
The Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant will have two operators for the rest of the year Blevins said changes to the pay scales for graded operators would drop personnel cost by approximately $10,000 for the rest of the fiscal year.
Blevins said there was also a lieutenant position added to the Rainsville Police Department that included a pay scale that resulted in an increased personnel cost of $2,500 for the remainder of the year.
“Those net changes to the 2021 budget are about $7,500,” he said. Revenue adjustment changes resulted from an increase in gross receipts taxes by $45,000 based on final 2020 collections.
Increased budgeted costs included the $17,000 cost to upgrade the traffic light system at the crossing of Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 35 in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation. The total cost of the renovations is $47,000 and was approved in December of 2020.
Other expenditures included the purchase of two net sections for the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said the total cost for the nets is $1,820.84. The new installment would allow activities to be held in the Rainsville Farmers Market site.
The capital outlay related changes included upgrading the Rainsville Library entrance door for handicap access at $3,000, replacing the dropdown ceiling and floor refinishing at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center at $27,900 and the cost of financing the new public safety vehicles at $660,000.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the upgrade to the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center includes replacing the current 2x2 ceiling tiles to 2x4 tiles to bring the center ceiling up to good standing.
“All those costs are going to be about $30,900,” said Blevins. “These are things that we would not have been able to do if it hadn’t been for the increase in the budget.”
The council approved all the proposed changes to the 2020-21 budget, which will increase the budgeted surplus from $269 to $42,869.
“All those things are things we really needed to get fixed but didn’t have the money to do them, but with the increase in the gross budget receipts last year, we can,” Blevins said. “We are very excited about that and we hope you guys are too.”
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Park and Recreation Director Sammy Smith reminded the public baseball and softball sign-ups are on Jan. 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff announced the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Rainsville Golf and Country Club that was rescheduled last August will be held Saturday, March 20.
“This year, we are going to have two rounds with registration at 7 a.m. with the first-round starts at 8 p.m. and the second round at noon,” she said. “We hope everyone will come out and support our golf tournament and support our children with their scholarship money.”
The council also:
• approved Phase 1 of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant at approximately $14,000.
Councilman Derek Rosson said the system is essentially a distributed computer system used by operations and management for process monitoring and automation.
The council at a previous meeting discussed upgrading the system in three phases before issues arise because its at the end of its life.
• approved the installation of a motion sensor camera system (with DVR) from Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant for approximately $1,485.
• approved the placement of a I Wave Air Purifier at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center paid for by the DeKalb County Commission.
• approved to send Detective-Training Officer Josh Wilson and Captain Todd Bowen from the Rainsville Police Department to a Voice Analysis Training at the cost of $6,090, including equipment charges.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson briefed the council on the Voice Analysis software, saying the machine can be hooked up to a suspect after arrest and it detects changes in their voice to let the officer know if someone is lying or not.
“A couple of other agencies around us have them and they are very beneficial because our district attorney’s office has seen the impact that it can have on a case,” he said. “I think it will be a good thing and it’s all part of moving us forward to where I think we should be.”
• approved to send captain Todd Bowen to a Public Information Officer Training at the cost of $180.
• approved the purchase of a dispatch chair at $1,197.00.
• approved to surplus a Mahindra Tractor from the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• approved the pipe extension and adding of a headwall at the corner of Everett Road and Scott Street South to fix erosion problems at $1,400 from Boozer Construction.
Councilman Rickey Byrum was absent during Monday night's meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021, with workshop at 4 p.m. and regular session at 4:30 p.m.
