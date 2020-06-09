TUSCALOOSA, AL – The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:
• Caitlyn Bell of Fort Payne, AL (35968), who received a Master of Arts.
• Juan Contreras of Fort Payne, AL (35967), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Ryan Fore of Attalla, AL, who received a Educational Specialist.
• Elias Francisco of Fort Payne, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Hunter Guffey of Valley Head, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Mary Harris of Boaz, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.
• Maggie Hayes of Attalla, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Trenton Linderman of Section, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
• Bradley Martin of Fyffe, AL, who received a Master of Arts.
• Jesse Martin of Fyffe, AL, who received a Master of Arts.
• Bennett Morgan of Boaz, AL, who received a Bachelor of Arts.
• Alex Moses of Fort Payne, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Joshua Noles of Groveoak, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
• Christine Powell of Fort Payne, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
• Ariana Rastall of Fort Payne, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
• Jaden Richburg of Fort Payne, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Jennifer Ridgeway of Fyffe, AL, who received a Master of Business Administration.
• Amber Shankles of Rainsville, AL, who received a Master of Arts.
• George Shipman of Boaz, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Courtney Stone of Flat Rock, AL, who received a Master of Arts.
• Johnna Traffanstedt of Collinsville, AL, who received a Master of Social Work.
• Zeb Walker of Boaz, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
• Clayton Wilson of Fyffe, AL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Alicia Wooten of Henagar, AL, who received a Master of Social Work.
The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University's plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
"We will also be recognizing the achievements of our spring 2020 graduating class through online and social media outlets to highlight our shared pride in them," said UA President Stuart Bell. "I look forward to congratulating each student on stage very soon."
With dozens of challenging academic programs, expert and world-renowned faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is the place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs and gives students the opportunity to partner with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
