Commercial surveillance refers to the pervasive collection, tracking, and monetization of personal data. It’s an enterprise that has proven astonishingly lucrative for platforms and other businesses, but often thrives in the shadows without the knowledge of the consumers whose personal information is their stock-in-trade.
The Federal Trade Commission has announced an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and a Sept. 8 virtual public forum to take a closer look into commercial surveillance practices and data security.
"We want your input into the prevalence of those practices and ways to address potential harms to consumers," the FTC stated in a press release.
Consider cookies that track people’s every online move and apps that collect vast quantities of data unrelated to the service they provide.
Next, factor in the extent to which companies compile information about people’s location, purchases, browsing history, race, gender, or age in critical areas like health, finance, and education – data deserving of exacting privacy and security measures.
Now overlay those collection practices with the murky but flourishing marketplaces where that information is combined, shared, and monetized, and the contours of the issue begin to take shape.
For example, the FTC has brought cases against companies that have shared health-related data with third parties, disclosed consumers’ financial information in retaliation for negative online reviews, sold “stalkerware” that let buyers secretly monitor another person’s online activity or physical location, and created and sold advertising dossiers of individual consumers’ TV-viewing habits. We’ve also taken action against companies whose lax security practices allowed third parties to steal – and misuse – consumers’ personal information.
But is law enforcement enough to protect consumers? The explosive growth in the information collection economy suggests it’s time to take an in-depth assessment of how commercial surveillance affects the day-to-day lives of consumers and whether the current consumer protection set-up is sufficient to protect them from harm.
As the FTC undertakes this inquiry, it wants public input. Once the Advance Notice runs in the Federal Register, citizens will have 60 days file a public comment.
