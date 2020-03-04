Rising Leaders of DeKalb reach out to high school seniors

A new young professionals group, Rising Leaders of DeKalb, addressed the Fort Payne Board of Education last week, asking for permission to speak with high school seniors about joining their group.
The group formed in 2018 in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the DeKalb Economic Development Agency and Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. It acts as a gateway for peer networking for individuals aged 18-35.
“It is empowered by a volunteer committee of individuals who are very passionate about moving DeKalb County forward,” said their 2020 President Shannon Smith.
She introduced three of the group’s 10 board members: Patrick Hyatt of Ladd Engineering, social worker Kayla Magbie of the Fort Payne City Schools and Kyle Burt of RTI. They were joined by past-president Randy Posey.
“Each of us are examples of what people are capable of doing right here at home. Many of us have lived and worked in Fort Payne our whole lives. We have family and deep roots here. Over the years, we’ve seen locals grow up with the goal of moving elsewhere in adulthood. After returning here after college, I grew a new appreciation for what a fantastic community we have right here in DeKalb County,” Smith said.
She told the board that the median age in DeKalb County in 2017 was 39 years of age. The average employed person’s age is 37.
“This means that there are a lot of young people living and working daily in our community, with most of those in the production, logistics and transportation industries. We are a county on the move and it shows. Our goal is to be the resource for industries in the area for when they want to hire men and women in the community. We want to build roots for social interactions with our neighbors and students, interns and employees, and with community and industry at large.”
She said some Rising Leaders of DeKalb members were “unaware of the opportunities afforded to young people through social and civic groups or the financial or educational incentives offered by local businesses.”
Hyatt said the group averages about 30 members at gatherings, and they hope to get to a place where they can “run instead of crawl” and continue to grow their numbers.
“We are looking to partner with local schools all over DeKalb County. We want to give opportunities to young people so they don’t have to go through the hardships that some of us had while going through college and trying to network to find jobs. Several of our members are business owners, and we want to be a resource to them.”
Rising Leaders of DeKalb has offered seminars on business etiquette, and is planning events like a life skills and household management class, as well as résumé reviews and mock interviews.
“At our December Holiday Social, we had civic and business leaders and human resource professionals come in to mingle with young people in a casual setting, and communicate what they are looking for face-to-face. A sophomore engineering student got to meet with people from Heil, GameTime and Siemens. All of them were looking for engineers, so instead of him moving away, he’ll probably be able to come back and be a great employee for the people in Fort Payne,” said Hyatt.
Rising Leaders of DeKalb requested some help in reaching out to Fort Payne High School students who are seniors. The group is doing fundraising for a scholarship to award, he said. He described their events as fun gatherings such as a Mardi Gras-themed trivia night and touring the hosiery museum.
“There are currently no membership dues, so all you have to do is come and pay for your own food. We have a blast, probably 20-30 people on average. If someone is older than 35, they can still join us,” Hyatt said.
He said local companies need to keep up with rapidly changing technology to maintain their competitive edge, presenting opportunities for tech-savvy high school seniors.
“We want to make sure we give the students a gateway directly to local businesses while looking for jobs. We don’t want them to go to UAH or UAB and then feel like they have to stay in Huntsville or Birmingham after they graduate and just come home on the weekends. We have businesses here who could use them. We create career connections,” Hyatt said.
“Our purpose in coming here is to tell you about who we are and to put faces to our new group,” Magbie said. “A big goal that we want to accomplish is to go into the high school, set up a booth and leave it up to seniors if they want to come and get resources, then it’s there. A lot of us did go to school in Fort Payne and had that mindset that you graduate and never turn back. I’m thankful that I did turn back. We want the students to recognize that there is plenty of opportunity here in our city, and we don’t want everyone to get their education and move off. This generation is going to be the ones who set the tone for the next generation, and we want to provide them with all of the tools they need to be successful.”
Smith said the group will be handing out flyers to seniors later this month, and students will have an opportunity to sign up for their email list to receive information about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and networking potential with local industries.
Rising Leaders of DeKalb’s next event will be a meeting with the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center about their ongoing work in DeKalb County and their desire to form a Junior Board of younger members to help coordinate activities. They are also planning a big summer social for July and additional trivia nights. Anyone interested can follow their activities on Facebook and Instagram under the name @risingleadersofdekalb.
