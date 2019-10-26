The Alabama House Republican Caucus toured DeKalb County and held its annual fall meeting at the Little River Canyon Center this week.
House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, organized this year’s event which saw approximately 60 guests.
DeKalb Tourism hosted two buses throughout Fort Payne and Mentone, led by John Dersham and Randy Grider, that stopped many places for guests to sight see. The tour Thursday allowed the visiting representatives to see DeSoto State Park, Brow Park, Camp Laney, DeSoto Falls, Little River Canyon, the Alabama Fan Club
Museum and the Sallie Howard Memorial Baptist Church.
“It was a tremendous honor to welcome the members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus to the best county in the state this week,” Ledbetter said. “To show our members a small piece of DeKalb County and the wonderful people here is something I’ll always cherish.”
For many of the representatives, the visit to this area was new to them but for others it was a familiar route.
Republican Rep. Harry Shiver said he frequents DeKalb County and was a fraternity brother with Randy Owen, frontman of the supergroup Alabama.
Republican Rep. K.L. Brown said the tour was his first visit to the Mentone area.
“I always enjoy going out to all of our state parks, especially the ones in the mountains,” Brown said. “Back in my home district, Cheaha [State Park] is close by, and I think this may have been the first time I’ve ever been up here to DeSoto [State Park] but it’s beautiful up here and in Mentone. This whole area is awesome.”
Brown said the state of Alabama needs to proactively work at getting more funding for our parks and natural sights that cover Alabama.
“I was just telling the Speaker [of the House] that we’ve got to do better to be better stewards of appropriating more money for our state parks,” he said. “We’ve got everything here in Alabama. We’ve got lakes. We’ve got beaches. We’ve got mountains. We’ve got it all, and I don’t think we’re doing enough to promote what we have. We do the best we can with what we have but I think we could do better, and we have done better in the last couple of years.”
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, echoed the sentiments of the others and said he’s visited the area in the past for arts and crafts events in Mentone.
“Everybody’s been very accommodating, and of course this is a very beautiful part of our state,” he said. “When we look at our state and all the natural resources we have, and you come to Lookout Mountain and this part of the state, it is just so beautiful. It’s just a good part of Alabama.”
McCutcheon also spoke to the leadership Ledbetter displays in the DeKalb County area and in the House.
“He’s one of those people that what you see is what you get, and I’ve found that in politics, people are really hungry for that,” he said. “Because everything is so political sometimes, and it’s just good to have someone that you can put confidence in and you know that what they tell you today is going to be what they’ll do tomorrow.”
The group ended the tour at the Alabama Fan Club in Fort Payne where they were met by “the boys from Fort Payne,” then held their annual fall meeting at the Little River Canyon Center Friday.
Tricia Dunne, president and publisher of the Times-Journal contributed to this report.
