Rainsville Freedom Fest slated for June 26

The City of Rainsville is gearing up for the kick-off to its annual Freedom Fest slated for next Saturday, June 26 starting at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
Since its inception in 2000, the Rainsville Freedom Fest has brought residents from all over DeKalb County and the surrounding areas to the Crossroads of Sand Mountain to celebrate Independence Day.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce director and event organizer Sandy Goff said this year's festivities would feature a wide variety of new food, arts and craft vendors and a multitude returning vendors bringing, the total to more than 40.
“There is no admission fee,” she said. “This will be a great day to bring the family for a fun-filled day of entertainment and kids activities, all free.”
Headlining this year's musical entertainment is John Stone and The Trailer Park Allstars who will take the stage at 7 p.m. Stone has been a fixture on Nashville’s Broadway music scene as the bandleader at the World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.
The multi-talented and self-taught singer and songwriter is said to draw upon all his musical talents to deliver an “energetic, crowd-pleasing performance” leaving his audience wanting more.
Stock up on sunscreen, because regardless of what your interests are, several local musicians are sharing Saturday evenings' stage.
The 2021 Freedom Fest entertainment is as follow:
• 1:00 p.m. - Erica Green
• 1:15 p.m. - David Dawson and Hunter Kennamer
• 2:00 p.m. - Stan Daley
• 3:00 p.m. - Fortner Brothers 4 Christ
• 4:00 p.m. - The Sharps
• 5:00 p.m. - The Underwoods
• 6:00 p.m. - DJ Jared Rollins
• 7:00 p.m. - John Stone and The Trailer Park Allstars
A Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet will return this year benefiting the Rainsville First Baptist Church.
Pre-registration is underway with a $20 fee and the day of the event it's $25. Registration will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony is at 7:00 p.m. For additional information, contact Jonathan Harris at 256-717-9678 or Tyler Murdock at 256-605-5593.
Goff said all kid's activities are free which includes, pony rides, face painting, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, dixie swing, meltdown, X-treme III Inflatable, super slide, Dr. Magical Balloon and Caricatures by Sayer Arts and Stuff.
The evening celebrations end with a firework show around 9 p.m., weather permitting. Goff encourages attendees to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.
She also reminds the public that no coolers are allowed or animals, except for service animals.
“We are past the COVID-19 pandemic so come and enjoy the day,” said Goff.
For additional information, call the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce at 256-638-7800 or visit rainsvillefreedomfest.com.
The Field of Dreams Sports Complex is located at 100 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
