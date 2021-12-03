Training rail tanker car arrives at Fort Payne Fire Department

The Fort Payne Fire Department welcomed a training rail car donated by Norfolk Southern to the regional training center on Tuesday.
Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker said the non-pressurized rail tanker car was derailed and would no longer be usable.
He said in those types of situations, efforts are made to find a new life or purpose for them, in this case, donating it to the Fort Payne Fire Department.
On Tuesday, the rail tanker car was transported from the Norfolk Southern Birmingham yard to its new home in Fort Payne.
"It's going to lay on its side to make it appear as if it was an active derailment car," said Spielmaker. "The local fire department will be able to use it for training as well as some other folks in the region."
He said this was one intense event where they were lucky to be able to turn a derailment into something positive and give back to a community they operate in.
Fort Payne Fire Chief Ron Saferite said the Regional Training Center trainees would utilize the tanker as they practice train derailment situations.
"We've been trying to get one during my whole 31-year career for training purposes because we have the train that comes through Fort Payne multiple times every day," he said. "We want to thank Norfolk Southern and Cris Burch for getting us a rail cart."
He said there's always a possibility of a derailment with hazardous materials or flammable liquid. Saferite said the newly donated tanker will give first responders a chance to be ready and more prepared if that does happen.
"At Norfolk Southern, one of the big things we do with local first responders is training," said Crist Burch of Norfolk Southern. "To be able to give the Fort Payne Fire Department and the region of first responders a tank cart to actually do hands-on training is something we don't get to do a lot so, I am glad we are here today."
Saferite said Norfolk Southern "graciously" donated $15,000 towards the purchase of the rail tanker car, transport, delivery and set up that included a gravel bed.
"We appreciate what they did for us," he said. "It's going to be good for the community and all around."
Burch said the Norfolk Southern Hazmat Team trains a lot of first responders throughout the country year-round and providing a community with a training tool is not something they are able to use every day.
"I look forward to working with Fort Payne in the future and getting some first responders trained throughout the state of Alabama," he said.
The Fort Payne Regional Training Center of Alabama Fire College operates using nationally recognized standards and recently saw the graduation of 24 individuals.
With headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies operating 19,500 route miles.
