District Attorney Mike O’Dell announced today that the current Grand Jury for DeKalb County has completed its work for this Session. As it turns out, it just so happens to be the most historic Session in DeKalb County, ever.
The present Grand Jury was drawn and convened back in January of this year. They met for what is called a formation session, and they heard a limited number of cases over the course of two days. They were then recessed only to be recalled in the Spring for a full week-long term. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and all court proceedings were halted by orders of the Governor and the Administrative Office of Courts. These orders prohibited grand juries from convening, as well.
Efforts were made by DA O’Dell and his staff to conduct the proceedings in June and July, with dates being approved by the Chief Justice, but O’Dell determined the conditions surrounding the virus made convening a Grand Jury too dangerous for all involved, so these dates were postponed. Delays in convening the Grand Jury had serious consequences for the local criminal justice system, however. Since every felony must go through the Grand jury process before it can proceed to trial, the cases began to backlog. And those already awaiting trial were “piling up,” as well, since the courts had not been able to re-start the jury trial process, either.
“We were facing tremendous backlogs throughout the system,” District Attorney Mike O’Dell stated. “It was imperative that we be able to re-convene our current Grand Jury as soon as possible in order to preserve the rights of our victims and the defendants.”
The task became even more daunting as O’Dell’s Office sought to make the gathering of the Grand Jury safe for all involved—the jurors, witnesses, and staff. This meant finding a location to hold the Session that would allow appropriate social distancing for the jurors.
“We contacted the Fort Payne City Council for permission to use the Auditorium, with approval from Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor since we would be convening away from the Courthouse. The City authorities were very gracious in approving the site, and the date set to get started was October 20th. We sent notices of the date to all the Grand Jurors, along with a “Covid-19 Questionnaire,” O’Dell pointed out.
Three of the eighteen Grand Juries had to be excused for various medical reasons, leaving just the remaining 15. “We stressed to the remaining jurors that we would do all we could to keep them as safe as possible, including socially distancing and the wearing of face masks throughout the process. They were advised to contact my office if they had concerns about serving at this time, or if they had answers to the questionnaire that would disqualify them for COVID reasons.”
“These are extreme and uncertain times. With our local numbers growing higher daily, it can be frightening, as well as risky, for us all, but especially so for those who have been doing their best to remain in isolation and away from any COVID exposure. The fifteen Grand Jurors who agreed to serve showed great courage, overcoming their natural anxieties and fear for their personal safety amid a deadly virus,” O’Dell stressed. “I couldn’t be more proud of a group of citizens as I am for these jurors.”
After closer examination of the Auditorium facilities, it was decided that there were too many hurdles that had to be overcome in order to facilitate a safe and efficient process to conduct the Session. “We would have to set-up and take down our “command center” every day, moving computers and files and exhibits from the Courthouse to the Auditorium several blocks away. We also found it difficult to locate staff and witnesses in such a way as to facilitate the appropriate social distancing. We contacted Judge Taylor and sought permission to use one of the large courtrooms. After consultation with the two other Circuit Judges, and some moving around of their scheduled hearings and trials in order to accommodate us, the judges graciously agreed to allow us the use of the Third Floor Courtroom,” O’Dell said.
It has been O’Dell’s practice over the past 40 years to endeavor to keep a Grand Jury empaneled for no more than a week due to the inconvenience it puts on them to be away from work and family responsibilities; however, with DeKalb County not having a full session of the Grand Jury in over 8 ½ months, and the cases so severely backlogged, the decision was made, with the acceptance of the Grand Jurors, to attempt to go for two weeks. It would turn out to be the first time in modern history for a DeKalb County Grand Jury to convene for that long.
“We started at 8:00 am on Tuesday morning the 20th, and reported on Friday, October 30th,” O’Dell stated. “In a usual Session, the Grand Jury will docket around 400 cases and will return about 250-350 indictments. This Session, we started out with 1205 docketed cases, and this Grand Jury returned 834 indictments involving 1000 cases. These were, indeed, challenging times and circumstances for us all, but working together, this Grand Jury was able to achieve incredible success. Their commitment in performing the tasks of the Grand Jury with thoughtfulness, wisdom, and yes, perseverance in the face of a pandemic, was simply extraordinary. The citizens of DeKalb County owe these brave and courageous jurors a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
The efforts of the Grand Jury will now allow the 1000 indicted cases to begin the process of working their way through the local legal system. The vast backlog of cases has been effectively dealt with. The cases will now be sent to the Circuit Clerk’s Office where bonds will be set and the cases will appear on upcoming Arraignment dockets. And, at last, this group of Grand Jurors will stand in recess.
