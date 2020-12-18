Next Monday, Dec. 21, the night sky will light up with a rare celestial event sometimes referred to as the “Christmas Star” or the “Star of Bethlehem.” It’s so rare, in fact, that it hasn’t been seen since the Middle Ages.
What appears to be an extra bright star near the horizon in the western sky will actually be our solar system’s two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, aligning on the day marking the start of the winter solstice, the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in terms of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.
With millions of miles separating them, the planets won’t be close at all, but the line-of-sight astronomical conjunction will appear from earth to form a double planet fused into a single point of light. You can find the pair near the moon just after sunset at 4:36 p.m.
The phenomenon has been given biblical significance as guiding the three wise men, the Magi, to find their way to Bethlehem, a place from which the Jewish scriptures prophesied a king would come. Many Christians see the star as a miraculous sign to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.
Even though it is 546 million miles away from our planet, Jupiter is so massive that it is one of the brightest objects visible to the naked eye in the night sky.
The weather forecast for Monday is mostly sunny with a 15% chance of precipitation.
