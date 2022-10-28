This Thanksgiving season, many DeKalb County neighbors will go hungry without the help of a caring community.
In a labor of love, Marked For Life Ministries will host a Thanksgiving Drive Thru Give Away on Nov. 19, 2022.
“The need is greater than ever before,” said Logan LeGrande, the executive director for Marked For Life, which is hosting its ninth-annual Baskets of Blessings Program.
Families in need can line up at VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35968 starting at 7:30 A.M. on Nov. 19.
It is expected to last until about 10 a.m., but Thanksgiving Baskets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
No documentation or preregistration is required, one basket per vehicle.
In addition to the Baskets of Blessings Drive Thru Giveaway, the ministry will provide a warm cooked meal to the homebound and deliver to those in need between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., also on Nov. 19.
This is ideal for neighbors who are unable to receive a Thanksgiving basket due to transportation or being unable to prepare a meal.
Donations are needed to help feed these people. Money is coming in, but more is needed to provide turkeys, pies, and rolls.
Each $50 donation feeds a family of four with a turkey and all the trimmings, plus dessert.
Volunteers are also needed to assemble, distribute baskets and deliver hot meals to our neighbors.
To donate, log on to https://www.iammarkedforlife.com/basketsofblessings, call (888) 789-4673, or mail checks to 601 Gault Ave N, #17, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
Year-round Marked For Life Ministries feeds thousands of DeKalb County residents through Deliver Hope Projects.
During October, over 30 churches and organizations have collected nonperishable food items to feed the hungry.
To register a neighbor in need of a hot meal call (888) 789-4673 or register online at https://www.iammarkedforlife.com/basketsofblessings.
With the help of our community, hope and joy can be celebrated this Thanksgiving season.
