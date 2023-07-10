A hazmat spill on Glenn Boulevard SW near Interstate-59 may slow traffic in the area for hours, according to Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith, and a second hazmat incident has closed the railroad crossing at 35th Street.
The spill occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Smith said crews are currently working on the clean up and are expected to be on the scene for hours, making traffic very congested.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
A portion of Alabama Highway 35 has been shut down, and the 218 southbound exit on I-59 is closed.
At 3 p.m., Smith cautioned that an additional hazardous material spill on 35th Street northeast had occurred. That street, from Gault Avenue to the railroad crossing is currently closed.
