Valley Head welcomes back its fourth annual Memories of Mayberry Festival on Saturday, May 1 at the Valley Head Town Square.
Festivities start at 9 a.m. and admission is free. The event will feature entertainment for the whole family including arts and crafts, various food vendors, pony rides, children’s train rides, balloon artist, slide and a bouncy house.
The festival has grown to be the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser.
Since 2017, the town has welcomed festival-goers to an evening of nostalgia transporting attendees to the era of The Andy Griffith Show, complete with impersonations of the show’s iconic characters Barney Fife, Floy Lawson the barber and Otis Campbell the town drunk.
City Clerk Debra Rhodes said also making an appearance to this year’s characters is Ernest T. Bass and The Darlings, the fictional musically inclined family from the show.
“We are excited to announce a new fun contest this year, Barney’s Hot Tamale Contest,” she said.
Barney’s Hot Tamale Contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and is the only contest with an entry fee. Rhodes said water will be provided for the contestants and organizers are looking forward to a good showing.
Throughout the day there will be numerous raffles from gift cards to dinner to oil changes.
“We are auctioning a small freezer from Gary’s Appliances and a beautiful new Amish rocker donated by Nena’s General Store along with a lot of other items,” said Rhodes. “We are also having a cruise-in parked all around the square.”
Aside from the various vendors programmed to attend, the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department will offer grilled hamburgers for sale.
Rhodes said there would be designated parking areas available with plenty of parking to accommodate visitors.
Along with the many attractions and contests, Memories of Mayberry Festival will feature a musical line-up that has not been finalized but will include, The Sharps, Forever Country, Homegrown and Chris Roberts School of Music.
The following is a list of contests and times taken place at the event:
• Aunt Bee’s Homemade Dill Pickle Contest: all entries must be in by 9:30 a.m. at City Hall, one entry per person, judging will be at 10 a.m. under the little tent sponsored by Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc. of North Carolina and Wickles Pickles of Etowah, Alabama.
• Aunt Bee’s Homemade Pie Contest: all entries must be brought to the Valley Head town hall by 10:30 a.m. The judging will be at 11 a.m. outside under the “little tent,” feature categories are fruit, nut and other.
• Barney’s Hot Tamale Contest: participants must register at the Valley Head Town Hall before 12 p.m. the day of. The contest entry fee is $5 per person and begins at 2 p.m. Winner goes to the person who eats the most tamales and will receive half of the entree fee collected for this contest.
Festival shirts, hats and visors are now available for purchase at Valley Head City Hall for $15 each. Shirts are available in all sizes and come in red, green or gray.
Organizers encourage the public to join them on Saturday, May 1 at the Valley Head town square for a day of family fun and support the Valley Head Fire Department.
For additional information regarding the Memories of Mayberry Festival, contact Adele Phillips at 256-899-3776 or Debra Rhodes at Valley Head Town Hall at 256-635-6814. For regular updates follow the festival Facebook page at Memories of Mayberry Festival.
Memories of Mayberry Festival organizers would like to thank the following 2021 sponsors: Tiger Lily, Zaxby’s, Wilson Funeral Home, Fritz Steel, Inc., Eddie’s Garden Center, Kerby Funeral Home, Limon’s Mexican Restaurant, Gary’s Warehouse, Kilgore Express Pharmacy, Mountain Valley News, Rainsville Funeral Home, Southern Properties Agency, Traders Tab, First Fidelity Bank, Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative, Model Tees, DeKalb Sportman & Pawn, Twenty Four Seven Towing, Chappell’s Automotive, Builders Supply, Reeds Tax Service, First Southern State Bank, Wilson and Fiquett, DDS, First State Bank, Evans Iron, Williams Wrecker Service, Henagar Speedy Lube, High Maintenance Salon, Berry & Dunn Office Equipment, Moe’s Auto Repair, C & C Rentals, DeSoto Printing, Beds Floors and More, Dixie Salvage, First Southern Bank, Lil’ Mole Run Golf Course, Fort Payne Animal Hospital and Mentone Little River Hardware.
