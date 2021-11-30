UGF director speaks to Fort Payne Lions

At the Tuesday night’s meeting of the Fort Payne Lions Club, Elizabeth McElrath, UGF Executive Director was the guest speaker. She spoke to the club about the goals and purpose of the UGF.
The UGF currently supports nine agencies which provide many needed services to the residents of DeKalb County, including but not limited to disaster and emergency assistance and training; services to children and youth, elderly, and homebound adults; and services to those who are mentally or physically handicapped.
It is only through contributions from the individuals and companies in our county that UGF is able to support our member agencies. No donation is too small to matter. Please help us help others.
Funds are raised during a six-week period in September and October and distributed to our agencies throughout the year. 100% of the money raised stays in DeKalb County.
Donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.