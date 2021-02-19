FPIA to apply for grant to install charging stations

Electric vehicle charging stations may be coming to a new parking lot constructed at the intersection of Fifth Street North and Gault Avenue. Ironically, an old gas station was demolished there and the property modified to improve the turn radius from Alabama 35 to U.S. 11 northbound.
At Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey said his office is applying for funding. Shirey said depending on how quickly the state scores applications due March 31, such charging stations could be installed and operational as soon as mid-summer.
The proposed location meets requirements set forth in the grant application between it is within five miles of two interchanges of Interstate 59, within walking distance of retail and service establishments, available to access 24/7, adequately lit, and includes amenities such as restrooms.
DeKalb County presently offers 17 electric vehicle, or EV, charging stations located at Donohoo Chevrolet, Mentone Brow Park, Tranquility RV & Campgrounds in Mentone, DeSoto State Park and Hampton Inn in Fort Payne.
The grant is through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), made possible by funds from a legal settlement with Volkswagon. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would provide the new charging stations, which would universally connect to all but Tesla-brand vehicles. Most Tesla owners, however, use an adapter, according to Brad Rains of Seven States Power Corporation, the company that would manage the operation of the charging stations purchased through a brand called Chargepoint. The Tennessee Valley Public Power Association is also behind the effort.
FPIA would provide the labor for connecting the stations to Fort Payne’s power grid, Shirey said. The grant proposal requires the applicant to fund a minimum of 20% of the project. The city’s total cost would depend on what sort of lease is arranged for use of the land, plus the cost of making any necessary improvements to the property such as installing concrete barriers while the grant itself would cover other cost of labor and equipment.
City officials proposed allocating some portion of any income generated to pay toward a renewal of the warranty and cloud service on billing after five years. Rains said Chargepoint directly bills EV users for connecting to the charging stations, only providing information on the zip codes of those drivers to the utility. The city could potentially sell the charging stations to a private company at some point or sell advertising spots on a video that plays. City Attorney Rocky Watson said agreeing to lease a portion of that property would simplify arrangements with FPIA’s liability insurance covering costs if needed.
Shirey told the Council FPIA isn’t looking at this as a moneymaking effort but as a resource to attract more people to downtown Fort Payne businesses and attractions, resulting in increased exposure and progressive positioning to appeal to out-of-town guests who are more likely to find environmental causes important to support.
EVs reduce emissions produced by conventional internal combustion engine vehicles that contribute to climate change and smog. Whereas the price of gasoline is vulnerable to price spikes and supply disruptions, all U.S. electricity is produced from domestic sources.
Rains said charging time required will vary by battery size. A 120 kilowatt battery takes about an hour to charge up. He said most EVs on the road use 40 kw or 60 kw.
In March 2019, Fort Payne Main Street applied for a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama for EV charging stations but failed to get that money.
City Council Member Lynn Brewer stressed the importance of beautification efforts given the amount of traffic that goes through the major intersection.
In other business, the Council:
• passed an ordinance prohibiting outside companies from providing garbage collection and removal services.
• held a public hearing on assisting Drinkard Development in the recruitment of Harbor Freight to the DeKalb Plaza by directing some portion of new revenue generated to offset their costs in recruiting the company.
• discussed setting up a meeting with county officials to add a helicopter service through the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
• discussed renovations underway at the Fort Payne Police Department and work planned at a fire hall to repair a leaky roof.
