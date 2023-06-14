Landmarks of DeKalb County unveils the Boom Town Opry as its 2023 Summer Series, promising an evening of laughter and melodies at the renowned Fort Payne Opera House. Like the beloved “HeeHaw,” this entertaining event will feature a talented cast of players performing skits alongside musical guests and friends.
Organizers say you should prepare for a delightful variety show that will give you a laugh and leave you humming a tune. The Boom Town Opry is set to make its debut during the Third Saturday Cruise-in -- June 17, at 6 p.m. -- offering the perfect opportunity to beat the summer heat after exploring the vibrant downtown scene.
Prepare to be captivated by a series of performances that will bring smiles to the faces of audience members of all ages.
Admission to the Boom Town Opry is available for a suggested donation of $10, granting attendees the flexibility to come and go throughout the performance.
Every dollar given will contribute to the restoration efforts of the historic 1889 Opera House, ensuring its preservation for future generations to appreciate. Generous contributions beyond the suggested amount are warmly welcomed and greatly appreciated.
Join in for an evening filled with laughter, music, and community spirit as the Fort Payne Railroad presents the Boom Town Opry.
People have a great opportunity to be a part of this event and contribute to the restoration of the iconic Fort Payne Opera House.
For more information and updates, call 256-845-6888.
