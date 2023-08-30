Alabama band members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry announced Wednesday June Jam 2024 will be June 1.
The band brought back the music festival in June 2023, bringing a solid line up of entertainers to the stage at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds, and bringing some 10,000 people to Fort Payne to enjoy the show.
June Jam was created by Fort Payne’s sons, ALABAMA, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982.
By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities.
Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
