In 2000, the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce launched the first Golf Tournament Scholarship Program at the Rainsville Golf and Country Club. From 2012 until 2015, the Chamber awarded three $1,500 scholarships. In 2016, the scholarship tournament raised more than $9,000, which resulted in the award of six $1,500 scholarships, and the 2017 tournament was a huge success with the scholarship tournament raising $15,000, for ten $1,500 scholarships awarded in May of 2018.
The August 18, 2018 tournament raised $18,000 that was awarded in twelve $1,500 scholarships to Plainview High School and Cornerstone Christian Academy in May, 2019.
To date, the chamber has awarded $97,600 in scholarship to Plainview and Cornerstone Christian Academy
The growth of this scholarship program is due to the overwhelming support of our corporate, apparel, team, hole sponsors and golfers.
Donation of breakfast by McDonalds and Chick fil-A, lunch by Lil’ James BBQ, snacks by Bruce’s Foodland and drinks by Coke.
This year’s event is August 17. Registration and breakfast area begin at 7 a.m. and the tournament at 8 a.m. It will be three-person scramble-two, $150 per team or $50 per player.
• first prize team: $450
• second prize team: $300
• third prize team: $150
Compete for an automobile hole-in one prize sponsored by Twin City Used Cars, plus the closest-to-the-hole No. 6, longest-drive No. 5, longest putt No. 7 and closest to the Guinea Tree No. 9, contest prizes.
Each golfer will receive a T-shirt, hat and ball marker hat clip.
If someone would like to be a sponsor, call the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce at 256-638-7800. We have apparel sponsorships for $500, name on T-Shirt and a 36-48 banner at the tournament. Corporate sponsor, $500, includes a team and a 36-48 banner at tournament. Team sponsor for $150 and hole sponsor for $100.
