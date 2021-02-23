The Fort Payne City Board of Education submitted a public service announcement to promote Child Find, an effort to locate, identify and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services.
The board encourages adults who have an interest or responsibility for children and youth to seek assistance through the established network of communication for securing educational assistance for those who have or are suspected of having disabilities ages birth through age 21.
The PSA states that children in Alabama can receive services from the school education agency by contacting their school district coordinator.
DeKalb County’s special education coordinator is Dawn Osborn, who can be reached at 256-638-4131 ext. 144.
The special education coordinator for the Fort Payne City Schools is Paula Muskett, who can be reached at 256-845-0915 ext. 7019.
