Are you still uninsured? If so, there’s still time to sign up for health insurance by the Dec. 15 deadline.
“With many people lacking access to a computer or just needing help maneuvering through the Marketplace website, our application counselors can help,” said Candra Roberts, marketing and patient experience coordinator at DeKalb Regional. “We can assist individuals and their families evaluate the available health plans and determine if they’re eligible for Medicaid or other insurance options. But you have to call for an appointment; open enrollment ends December 15.”
The good news is based on household income and dependents, some individuals may qualify for financial assistance from the government – or subsidies – toward the cost of the premium and other financial obligations like co-pays or deductibles.
Some of the mandatory benefits included in all Marketplace plans include doctor visits, prescription drugs, hospital and emergency department care, lab services, pediatric care, and free preventive and wellness services. Coverage cannot be denied for individuals with a pre-existing health condition.
“Let us help take the frustration out of the enrollment process,” Roberts said. “Call 256-997-2586 for an appointment before December 15 and let us help you get a healthy start to the New Year.”
