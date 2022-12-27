All roads reopened, temperatures on the rise

With sunshine returning on Tuesday, DeKalb County appears to be in the clear from the long holiday weekend's wintry weather mix, although caution is advised generally.
High temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s/60s during the remainder of this week. The low Wednesday night is expected to reach 36-degrees. On Friday, a low of 49-degrees is forecast.
