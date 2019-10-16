Last 3rd Saturday of 2019 season

This weekend’s Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in marks the last of the 2019 season.
Third Saturday Committee Member and Co-founder Amelia Landstreet said the details of the event will be the same.
It will begin at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Fort Payne with musical performance by the local band Still KickiN.
She said Third Saturday will still offer food vendors, shopping and antique cars lining the street.
Landstreet also said “the 2020 season will begin in March and go through August.”
According to thirdsaturdayforpayne.com, when the cruise-in began in 2012, 30 to 40 cars were expected to show up for display. Presently, the cruise-in hosts between 200 to 250 cars, trucks, and motorcycles that line up for the popular showcase.
Visit the Facebook page, @3rdSaturdayFortPayneAl for more information.
