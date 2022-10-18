President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.
Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form at Studentaid.gov.
A beta version of the website was launched on Friday and Biden said 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to fill out their applications.
Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.
Biden said most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country.
